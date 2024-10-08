OPTIONAL TEXT AND BUTTON

Sep 03 - Sep 01, 2025

An Unfulfilled promise: Desegregation and busing in boston

During the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and 1970s, while much of the nation's attention was turned toward the South, Northern states and cities also grappled with how to respond to Black Americans' calls for equal rights and treatment.…
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 11 - Feb 11, 2025

Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up Market

Shop gorgeous gifts from local artisan brands at the Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up MarketTreat yourself, your Valentine, or Galentine while shopping local with premium women’s knitwear from Birdie & Claire and beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry from Elizabeth Lee. Features custom gift wrapping…
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 11 - Feb 11, 2025

Juegos de Palabras – Game Night in Spanish

Come play with games in Spanish or come by to conversate! Free admission and all Spanish levels are welcome. Boston Area Spanish Exchange is teacher-owned & run language school bridging cultural and linguistic gaps in the downtown Boston area and…
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Feb 11 - Feb 11, 2025

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel,…
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 12 - Feb 12, 2025

Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up Market

Shop gorgeous gifts from local artisan brands at the Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up MarketTreat yourself, your Valentine, or Galentine while shopping local with premium women’s knitwear from Birdie & Claire and beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry from Elizabeth Lee. Features custom gift wrapping…
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 12 - Feb 12, 2025

Palentine’s Day: Sip & Shop

Stop by Flourish & Foundry to treat yourself and your pals to a beverage and shopping for you and them! Get ready for some with Flourish & Foundry with discounted shopping and a dried flower bar!!
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 12 - Feb 12, 2025

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel,…
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 12 - Feb 12, 2025

¡Miércoles Maravilloso!: Free open-level Spanish informal conversation

Free open-level Spanish informal conversation workshops. In-person. All levels welcome! Boston Area Spanish Exchange is teacher-owned & run language school bridging cultural and linguistic gaps in the downtown Boston area and beyond.
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Feb 12 - Feb 12, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: Canada vs. Sweden

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston's…
8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Feb 13 - Feb 13, 2025

Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up Market

Shop gorgeous gifts from local artisan brands at the Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up MarketTreat yourself, your Valentine, or Galentine while shopping local with premium women’s knitwear from Birdie & Claire and beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry from Elizabeth Lee. Features custom gift wrapping…
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 13 - Feb 13, 2025

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel,…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 13 - Feb 13, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: USA vs. Finland

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston's…
8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Feb 14 - Feb 14, 2025

Love at First Bite!

This Valentine's Day, check out the pre-fixe menu available at The Vermilion Club, in addition to the a la carte menu. Indulge in hors d'oeuvres to start featuring their signature Hawaiian roles, a taste of caviar and raw shellfish, followed…
-
Feb 14 - Feb 14, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 14 - Feb 14, 2025

Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up Market

Shop gorgeous gifts from local artisan brands at the Greenway Valentine’s Pop-Up MarketTreat yourself, your Valentine, or Galentine while shopping local with premium women’s knitwear from Birdie & Claire and beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry from Elizabeth Lee. Features custom gift wrapping…
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 14 - Feb 14, 2025

¡Conversaciones Crepusculares!: Free open-level Spanish informal conversation

Free open-level Spanish informal, in-person conversation workshops with Professor Luis. All levels are welcome. Come with stories to tell and news of interest to share. Limited spacing available sign up! Boston Area Spanish Exchange is a teacher-owned & run language…
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 14 - Feb 17, 2025

Century Cinema Series

In honor of the Wang Theatre’s 100th anniversary, we proudly present the Century Cinema Series: Lights, Camera, Boston! This free community event features four days of beloved films, highlighting favorite titles celebrating Boston’s role in movie history. Experience the magic…
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 14 - Feb 14, 2025

Valentine’s Coffee Flights & Candle Lights

Sweet Valentine's Date Night for couples, singles or friends! A great after dinner treat in Boston with some live jazz music. $5 cover charge and $10 Valentine's Coffee Flights plus other specialty drinks and treats along with the full menu.…
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 14 - Feb 14, 2025

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel,…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 15 - Feb 15, 2025

Love at First Bite!

This Valentine's Day, check out the pre-fixe menu available at The Vermilion Club, in addition to the a la carte menu. Indulge in hors d'oeuvres to start featuring their signature Hawaiian roles, a taste of caviar and raw shellfish, followed…
-
Feb 15 - Feb 15, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 15 - Feb 15, 2025

4 Nations Fan Village Watch Parties!

Celebrate hockey like never before at the ultimate 3-day festival hosted by the NHL and NHLPA! It’s all happening at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village, where you’ll enjoy family-friendly games, attractions, and activities for fans of all ages. Explore…
11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Feb 15 - Feb 15, 2025

WINTERACTIVE Free Public Tours

Lace up your sneakers to explore Downtown Boston’s vibrant art scene! WINTERACTIVE is a much buzzed-about public art exhibition made up of artworks and play experiences in sites throughout the Downtown neighborhood around the Hyatt Regency Boston. Presented by the…
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Feb 15 - Feb 15, 2025

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel,…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 15 - Feb 15, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: USA vs. Canada

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston's…
8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Feb 16 - Feb 16, 2025

Love at First Bite!

This Valentine's Day, check out the pre-fixe menu available at The Vermilion Club, in addition to the a la carte menu. Indulge in hors d'oeuvres to start featuring their signature Hawaiian roles, a taste of caviar and raw shellfish, followed…
-
Feb 16 - Feb 16, 2025

4 Nations Fan Village Watch Parties!

Celebrate hockey like never before at the ultimate 3-day festival hosted by the NHL and NHLPA! It’s all happening at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village, where you’ll enjoy family-friendly games, attractions, and activities for fans of all ages. Explore…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 16 - Feb 16, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 16 - Feb 16, 2025

Funny Girl

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN! Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel,…
1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Feb 17 - Feb 17, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: Canada vs. Finland

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston’s…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 17 - Feb 17, 2025

4 Nations Fan Village Watch Parties!

Celebrate hockey like never before at the ultimate 3-day festival hosted by the NHL and NHLPA! It’s all happening at the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village, where you’ll enjoy family-friendly games, attractions, and activities for fans of all ages. Explore…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 17 - Feb 17, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: Finland vs. Sweden

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston's…
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 17 - Feb 17, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: Sweden vs. USA

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston's…
8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Feb 17 - Feb 17, 2025

Pink Sweat$

The multiplatinum West Philadelphia-born and East Coast-based R&B maven PINK SWEAT$ pushes love anytime he picks up a microphone. “Love is the one thing that never gets old,” he muses. “It will never go out of style, like Jordans. It’s…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 19 - Feb 19, 2025

A Sweet Treat!

The Girl Scouts are back by popular demand! Stop by The Connector during lunch or on your way home to pick up your favorite cookies.
11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 19 - Feb 19, 2025

Swan Lake

The Grand Kyiv Ballet proudly announces their return to Boston after the highly successful run of the Snow Queen and The Nutcracker with the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece, Swan Lake at the iconic Emerson Colonial Theatre…
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 19 - Feb 19, 2025

¡Miércoles Maravilloso!: Free open-level Spanish informal conversation

Free open-level Spanish informal conversation workshops. In-person. All levels welcome! Boston Area Spanish Exchange is teacher-owned & run language school bridging cultural and linguistic gaps in the downtown Boston area and beyond.
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Feb 20 - Feb 20, 2025

Swan Lake

The Grand Kyiv Ballet proudly announces their return to Boston after the highly successful run of the Snow Queen and The Nutcracker with the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece, Swan Lake at the iconic Emerson Colonial Theatre…
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 20 - Feb 20, 2025

4 Nations Face-Off Watch Parties: Championship

Join High Street Place for the ultimate fan experience as we broadcast all the tournament games live at the Food Hall. High Street Place Food Hall is the ideal place to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament, featuring Boston's…
8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Feb 21 - Feb 21, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 21 - Feb 21, 2025

¡Conversaciones Crepusculares!: Free open-level Spanish informal conversation

Free open-level Spanish informal, in-person conversation workshops with Professor Luis. All levels are welcome. Come with stories to tell and news of interest to share. Limited spacing available sign up! Boston Area Spanish Exchange is a teacher-owned & run language…
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 21 - Feb 23, 2025

Nikki Glaser

For nearly two decades at sold-out tours, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globe®-nominated NIKKI GLASER has honed her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style, solidifying herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy…
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 22 - Feb 22, 2025

Red Bull Heavy Metal 2025

The world’s top street snowboarders will gather in the heart of Downtown Boston on the steps of City Hall Plaza for an epic display of talent led by style and riding icon, Zeb Powell! Red Bull Heavy Metal is a…
-
Feb 22 - Feb 22, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 22 - Feb 22, 2025

WINTERACTIVE Free Public Tours

Lace up your sneakers to explore Downtown Boston’s vibrant art scene! WINTERACTIVE is a much buzzed-about public art exhibition made up of artworks and play experiences in sites throughout the Downtown neighborhood around the Hyatt Regency Boston. Presented by the…
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Feb 22 - Feb 22, 2025

Nobuko Miyamoto: A Song in Movement

This screening is presented in recognition of Day of Remembrance which marks 83 years of racial reckoning since the signing of Executive Order 9066 that led to the wrongful incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. Nobuko Miyamoto:…
1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Feb 23 - Feb 23, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 25 - Feb 25, 2025

Howard Jones & ABC

Following a wildly successful run of North American tour dates in 2024, new wave icon HOWARD JONES and synth pop stars ABC are set to return to the United States for more co-headlining tour dates in 2025. SiriusXM First Wave…
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 26 - Feb 26, 2025

Politics IRL: Debating the Legal Voting Age

Come bear witness and join the fray at this special mid-day program, Politics IRL: Debating the Legal Voting Age. Gen Z voters will take the stage at Boston’s longtime bastion of free speech and civic action, the Old South Meeting…
12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Feb 26 - Feb 26, 2025

Access MBA In-Person Event on February 26th in Boston

Is an MBA in your future? Start your business school journey in 2025. Get matched with the best business schools for your profile, program preferences & career goals. Join our next free in-person event in Boston on 26th February here:…
5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Feb 26 - Feb 26, 2025

¡Miércoles Maravilloso!: Free open-level Spanish informal conversation

Free open-level Spanish informal conversation workshops. In-person. All levels welcome! Boston Area Spanish Exchange is teacher-owned & run language school bridging cultural and linguistic gaps in the downtown Boston area and beyond.
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Feb 27 - Feb 27, 2025

Access Masters Event, Boston, February 27th: Top Masters Programs in Business

It’s time to find your dream business school! Are you ready to find the Masters program that will help you achieve your future goals? The Access Masters event will introduce you to reputable business schools and help you choose the…
3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Feb 27 - Feb 27, 2025

Unimy Grad Fair: Top Master’s Programs in STEM & Others

Do you already have a Master’s program in mind? Students will have the opportunity to meet and discuss with representatives from some of the best US universities and discover endless possibilities for their professional future. Participating universities, alumni and students…
5:25 pm - 8:00 pm
Feb 27 - Mar 02, 2025

Taylor Tomlinson

A rare talent who has garnered mass appeal at a young age, TAYLOR TOMLINSON has continued to receive praise from fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone commending her for “conquering comedy” and CNN welcoming “the era of Taylor Tomlinson.”…
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 27 - Feb 27, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 27 - Feb 27, 2025

Gabby Bernstein: Change Your Life

During this special evening, #1 NYT Bestselling author Gabby Bernstein will teach the new manifesting methods from her latest book Self Help: This is Your Chance to Change Your Life. The single most powerful manifesting tool Gabby's ever taught A…
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 27 - Mar 16, 2025

Boston Ballet presents Mikko Nissinen’s Swan Lake

Featuring exquisite dancing, enchanting music, and a timeless tale of love and loss, Boston Ballet presents Mikko Nissinen’s Swan Lake, an epic story that brings the best of classical ballet to the stage. Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls…
7:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Feb 28 - Feb 28, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Feb 28 - Feb 28, 2025

¡Conversaciones Crepusculares!: Free open-level Spanish informal conversation

Free open-level Spanish informal, in-person conversation workshops with Professor Luis. All levels are welcome. Come with stories to tell and news of interest to share. Limited spacing available sign up! Boston Area Spanish Exchange is a teacher-owned & run language…
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Feb 28 - Feb 28, 2025

An Evening with John Cusack

Experience the ultimate High Fidelity evening! Join us for a special screening of the iconic film starring John Cusack, followed by an engaging post-show conversation with the star himself. Dive into the world of music and self-discovery as Cusack shares…
7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 28 - Feb 28, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Feb 28 - Feb 28, 2025

The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark

Hailed as a "can't-miss dance event of the year" by The Guardian, this groundbreaking fusion of theater and dance with an original score showcases the collaborative genius of world-renowned director Robert Lepage and an internationally acclaimed superstar dancer/choreographer Guillaume Côté…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 01 - Mar 01, 2025

The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark

Hailed as a "can't-miss dance event of the year" by The Guardian, this groundbreaking fusion of theater and dance with an original score showcases the collaborative genius of world-renowned director Robert Lepage and an internationally acclaimed superstar dancer/choreographer Guillaume Côté…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 01 - Mar 01, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 01 - Mar 01, 2025

WINTERACTIVE Free Public Tours

Lace up your sneakers to explore Downtown Boston’s vibrant art scene! WINTERACTIVE is a much buzzed-about public art exhibition made up of artworks and play experiences in sites throughout the Downtown neighborhood around the Hyatt Regency Boston. Presented by the…
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 01 - Mar 01, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 01 - Mar 01, 2025

The Music of Led Zeppelin

Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, conductor/arranger Brent Havens takes the podium to present The Music of Led Zeppelin, a program he scored to extend the listening experience of Led Zeppelin’s timeless tunes. Performed by The…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 02 - Mar 02, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 02 - Mar 02, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Mar 05 - Mar 05, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 05 - Mar 05, 2025

The Music of Hans Zimmer Performed by The Lords of the Sound Orchestra

In a groundbreaking performance, the renowned International Ukrainian symphony orchestra Lords of the Sound is bringing its iconic concert, “The Music of Hans Zimmer” to the USA. The Music of Hans Zimmer In “The Music of Hans Zimmer," Lords of…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 06 - Mar 06, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 07 - Mar 07, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 07 - Mar 07, 2025

Keytar Bear Film Premiere

World Premiere of the Keytar Bear Film, a documentary by Ferguson Reservoir Films. A street busker dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the evils that plague his home. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new…
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mar 07 - Mar 07, 2025

Christine D’Clario – La Novia Tour

All support acts are subject to change without notice. Doors: 7:00pm; Show: 8:00pm
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 07 - Mar 07, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 07 - Mar 07, 2025

Keytar Bear Film Premiere

World Premiere of the Keytar Bear Film, a documentary by Ferguson Reservoir Films. A street busker dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the evils that plague his home. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 07 - Mar 07, 2025

Jorja Smith

At 25-years-old, British singer-songwriter JORJA SMITH has already spent close to a decade soaring in the music world, with her gorgeous voice and searing pen. From Walsall, the West Midlands, Smith has collaborated with an astonishing roster of international stars…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 08 - Mar 08, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 08 - Mar 08, 2025

WINTERACTIVE Free Public Tours

Lace up your sneakers to explore Downtown Boston’s vibrant art scene! WINTERACTIVE is a much buzzed-about public art exhibition made up of artworks and play experiences in sites throughout the Downtown neighborhood around the Hyatt Regency Boston. Presented by the…
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 08 - Mar 08, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 08 - Mar 08, 2025

Final Fantasy

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH ORCHESTRA World Tour AWR Music Productions and Square Enix are proud to introduce FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour, an electrifying new concert based entirely on the groundbreaking game from SQUARE ENIX. Experience all new…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 09 - Mar 09, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 09 - Mar 09, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 11 - Mar 11, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 11 - Mar 11, 2025

Kraftwerk

Bringing together music and performance art, KRAFTWERK concerts are a true "Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.” The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 12 - Mar 12, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 12 - Mar 12, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 12 - Mar 12, 2025

“The Seasons”

A group of contemporary artists comes to a retreat in nature to make their art. They feel the emotional weather inside of them more than they feel the weather outside of them. But extreme weather impacts them without warning and…
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 12 - Mar 12, 2025

The Seasons

Vivaldi’s best known work collides with a modern, urgent libretto addressing creativity in a time of climate crisis. Five artists escape the city to a remote farm, seeking a creative retreat and the inspiration of nature. They paint, write, farm,…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 13 - Mar 13, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 13 - Mar 13, 2025

“The Seasons”

A group of contemporary artists comes to a retreat in nature to make their art. They feel the emotional weather inside of them more than they feel the weather outside of them. But extreme weather impacts them without warning and…
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 13 - Mar 13, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 13 - Mar 13, 2025

The Seasons

Vivaldi’s best known work collides with a modern, urgent libretto addressing creativity in a time of climate crisis. Five artists escape the city to a remote farm, seeking a creative retreat and the inspiration of nature. They paint, write, farm,…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

Dusty Slay

Long hair, tobacco, over-sized glasses and a trucker hat, DUSTY SLAY is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking. He grew up the…
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

“The Seasons”

A group of contemporary artists comes to a retreat in nature to make their art. They feel the emotional weather inside of them more than they feel the weather outside of them. But extreme weather impacts them without warning and…
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

The Seasons

Vivaldi’s best known work collides with a modern, urgent libretto addressing creativity in a time of climate crisis. Five artists escape the city to a remote farm, seeking a creative retreat and the inspiration of nature. They paint, write, farm,…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

Alton Brown

ALTON BROWN Live: Last Bite, the famed foodist reflects on his decades in food media, presents several of his favorite culinary mega-hacks, sings some of his funny food songs, and in general offers a culinary variety show the likes of…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 14 - Mar 14, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

WINTERACTIVE Free Public Tours

Lace up your sneakers to explore Downtown Boston’s vibrant art scene! WINTERACTIVE is a much buzzed-about public art exhibition made up of artworks and play experiences in sites throughout the Downtown neighborhood around the Hyatt Regency Boston. Presented by the…
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

“The Seasons”

A group of contemporary artists comes to a retreat in nature to make their art. They feel the emotional weather inside of them more than they feel the weather outside of them. But extreme weather impacts them without warning and…
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

The Seasons

Vivaldi’s best known work collides with a modern, urgent libretto addressing creativity in a time of climate crisis. Five artists escape the city to a remote farm, seeking a creative retreat and the inspiration of nature. They paint, write, farm,…
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 15 - Mar 15, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Mar 16 - Mar 16, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 16 - Mar 16, 2025

“The Seasons”

A group of contemporary artists comes to a retreat in nature to make their art. They feel the emotional weather inside of them more than they feel the weather outside of them. But extreme weather impacts them without warning and…
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 16 - Mar 16, 2025

The Seasons

Vivaldi’s best known work collides with a modern, urgent libretto addressing creativity in a time of climate crisis. Five artists escape the city to a remote farm, seeking a creative retreat and the inspiration of nature. They paint, write, farm,…
3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mar 16 - Mar 16, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mar 16 - Mar 16, 2025

Swan Lake (The Boston Ballet)

Renowned as a masterpiece, Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet.The second act, originally choreographed by Lev Ivanov, is historically considered the finest piece of classical choreography for the corps de ballet. Revel in the…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 18 - Mar 18, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 19 - Mar 19, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 19 - Mar 19, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 20 - Mar 20, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 20 - Mar 20, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 20 - Mar 30, 2025

Boston Ballet presents Winter Experience

Boston Ballet presents Winter Experience, an unforgettable program that showcases a bouquet of the best of neoclassical ballet. “Audiences will be taken on a journey filled with surprises,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. The program begins and ends with the…
7:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Mar 20 - Mar 30, 2025

Boston Ballet presents Winter Experience

Boston Ballet presents Winter Experience, an unforgettable program that showcases a bouquet of the best of neoclassical ballet. “Audiences will be taken on a journey filled with surprises,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. The program begins and ends with the…
7:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Mar 21 - Mar 21, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 21 - Mar 21, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 21 - Mar 23, 2025

The Addams Family

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 21 - Mar 21, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Mar 22 - Mar 22, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 22 - Mar 22, 2025

WINTERACTIVE Free Public Tours

Lace up your sneakers to explore Downtown Boston’s vibrant art scene! WINTERACTIVE is a much buzzed-about public art exhibition made up of artworks and play experiences in sites throughout the Downtown neighborhood around the Hyatt Regency Boston. Presented by the…
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 22 - Mar 22, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 22 - Mar 22, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 22 - Mar 22, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Mar 23 - Mar 23, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 23 - Mar 23, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Mar 23 - Mar 23, 2025

Parade

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed…
3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mar 27 - Mar 27, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 27 - Mar 27, 2025

Ha*Ash 2024-2025 American/Canadian HAASHVILLE Tour

All supports acts are subject to change without notice. Doors: 7pm; Show: 8pm
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 28 - Mar 28, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 28 - Mar 28, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 29 - Mar 30, 2025

PAW Patrol Live

Get ready to PAW-ty like never before in a fantastic new PAW PATROL Adventure! After Chase, Marshall, Skye and the gang save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers, it’s time for the paw-some-est street party ever. But when Supervillain…
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mar 29 - Mar 29, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 29 - Mar 29, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Mar 30 - Mar 30, 2025

Freedom Trail: History Tour & Brewery Taste

Visit the Freedom Trail in Downtown Boston with an expert guide, then enjoy an all-inclusive beer tasting and lunch of Boston favorites at a local brewery.
11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mar 30 - Mar 30, 2025

Winter Experience 2025 (Boston Ballet)

An unforgettable program full of dancing in its purest form Mozartiana George Balachine’s Mozartiana is a wonderful example of neoclassical ballet with an enchanting romantic feel. The beautifully musical choreography is set to P.I. Tchaikovsky’s Suite No.4, Mozartiana, and Op.61. Opening at the 1981…
1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Apr 02 - Apr 02, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 03 - Apr 03, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 04 - Apr 04, 2025

“Carousel”

Nearly a century after premiering at the Colonial Theatre, Carousel has become one of the most beloved American musicals of all time. In this landmark 80th anniversary production, creative visionary and BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart stages a stunning and…
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 04 - Apr 04, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 05 - Apr 05, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 06 - Apr 06, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Apr 06 - Apr 06, 2025

“Carousel”

Nearly a century after premiering at the Colonial Theatre, Carousel has become one of the most beloved American musicals of all time. In this landmark 80th anniversary production, creative visionary and BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart stages a stunning and…
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Apr 08 - Apr 13, 2025

Riverdance

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerising choreography and breathtaking performances has…
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 09 - Apr 09, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 10 - Apr 10, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 11 - Apr 11, 2025

“Carousel”

Nearly a century after premiering at the Colonial Theatre, Carousel has become one of the most beloved American musicals of all time. In this landmark 80th anniversary production, creative visionary and BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart stages a stunning and…
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 11 - Apr 11, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 12 - Apr 12, 2025

Franz Ferdinand

All support acts are subject to change without notice. Doors: 7pm; Show: 8pm
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 12 - Apr 12, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 13 - Apr 13, 2025

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure

A scathing, hilarious satire on the monetization of identity politics which spares no one. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don’t? ​What if they were out to make as much money as possible…
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Apr 13 - Apr 13, 2025

“Carousel”

Nearly a century after premiering at the Colonial Theatre, Carousel has become one of the most beloved American musicals of all time. In this landmark 80th anniversary production, creative visionary and BLO Artistic Associate Anne Bogart stages a stunning and…
3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Apr 25 - Apr 25, 2025

Michael W. Smith: Beyond the Far Horizon Tour

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter, Michael W. Smith, is excited to come to Boston with his BEYOND THE FAR HORIZON TOUR. Michael is bringing a whole new dimension to this tour with a reimagined live show, featuring brand new music that ventures into…
7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 26 - Apr 26, 2025

Brit Floyd: Wish You Were Here (50th Anniversary)

All support acts are subject to change without notice. Doors: 7pm; Show: 8pm
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 27 - Apr 27, 2025

Blippi: Join the Band Tour

C'mon and join Blippi to make music in your hometown in the brand new live Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, their singing and dancing buddies and LIVE musicians to explore what makes music,…
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Apr 29 - Apr 29, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Apr 30 - Apr 30, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 01 - May 01, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 02 - May 02, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
May 03 - May 03, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
May 03 - May 03, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
May 04 - May 04, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
May 04 - May 04, 2025

Mean Girls the Musical

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW…
6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
May 08 - May 08, 2025

Bruce Hornsby and yMusic

The distinctive American songwriter, pianist and three-time Grammy Award-winner is joined by yMusic, the genre-leading contemporary classical ensemble, for a performance showcasing new collaborative compositions from their critically acclaimed album Deep Sea Vents plus other favorites from Bruce Hornsby’s illustrious…
7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
May 18 - May 18, 2025

Naruto: The Symphonic Experience

All support acts are subject to change without notice. Doors: 7:00pm; Show: 8:00pm
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jun 07 - Jun 07, 2025

La La Land In Concert

Revisit the 2016 Academy Award® winning Lionsgate film, LA LA LAND, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, in a swoon-worthy live concert experience. La La Land showcases the captivating story of a promising pianist…
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Boston hosts thousands of events every year! Public art, musical performances, marquee attractions, and block parties are only a few of the ways in which you can expect to enjoy the vibrant neighborhood. There is always plenty to explore, so check out the event calendar and find your next adventure!

